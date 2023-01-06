Erweiterte Funktionen



WATERSTONE FINL (MD.) - XFRA : 47Z: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




06.01.23 08:03
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US94188P1012 47Z Waterstone Financial Inc.

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,10 € 16,40 € -0,30 € -1,83% 06.01./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US94188P1012 A1XCHS 19,80 € 14,80 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 17,42 $ 0,00%  03.01.23
Nasdaq 17,23 $ 0,00%  05.01.23
AMEX 17,35 $ 0,00%  03.01.23
Frankfurt 16,10 € -1,83%  05.01.23
  = Realtime
