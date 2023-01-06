Erweiterte Funktionen
WATERSTONE FINL (MD.) - XFRA : 47Z: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
06.01.23 08:03
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US94188P1012 47Z Waterstone Financial Inc.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,10 €
|16,40 €
|-0,30 €
|-1,83%
|06.01./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US94188P1012
|A1XCHS
|19,80 €
|14,80 €
