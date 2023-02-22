Erweiterte Funktionen
Esports Entertainment Group - XFRA : 40Y1: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
22.02.23 08:54
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US29667K3068 40Y1 Esports Entertainment Group Inc.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,055 €
|0,0731 €
|-0,0181 €
|-24,76%
|22.02./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29667K3068
|A2PY51
|2,64 €
|0,053 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,055 €
|-24,76%
|21.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,0695 €
|+2,81%
|21.02.23
|München
|0,0745 €
|0,00%
|21.02.23
|Berlin
|0,0559 €
|0,00%
|08:25
|NYSE
|0,0584 $
|0,00%
|21.02.23
|Nasdaq
|0,0592 $
|0,00%
|21.02.23
|AMEX
|0,0579 $
|0,00%
|21.02.23
|Frankfurt
|0,0632 €
|-4,39%
|21.02.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0528 €
|-24,14%
|21.02.23
