Erweiterte Funktionen



Kintara Therapeutics - XFRA : 3DM: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY




14.11.22 08:55
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US49720K1016 3DM Kintara Therapeutics Inc.

Aktuell
Jetzt 408% Aktienchance: Massives Kaufsignal - Grandiose Übernahme
Diesen 408% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0806 € 0,1005 € -0,0199 € -19,80% 14.11./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US49720K1016 A2QBU5 0,79 € 0,074 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0806 € -19,80%  11.11.22
Frankfurt 0,0948 € +9,60%  11.11.22
Stuttgart 0,0974 € +7,98%  11.11.22
Düsseldorf 0,0757 € -19,04%  11.11.22
Nasdaq 0,0841 $ -19,21%  11.11.22
Berlin 0,0811 € -21,11%  11.11.22
NYSE 0,0802 $ -22,59%  11.11.22
AMEX 0,0838 $ -49,09%  11.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sagenhafte Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. 585% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11 Kintara Therapeutics (WKN: A2. 07:56
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...