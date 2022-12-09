Erweiterte Funktionen

My Size - XFRA : 2YJ1: Aussetzung/Suspension




09.12.22 09:24
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL MY SIZE INC DL-,001 2YJ1 US62844N2080 BAW/UFN

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,675 € 3,95 € 0,725 € +18,35% 09.12./07:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US62844N2080 A2PVRR 15,75 € 3,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 4,85 $ +2.400,00%  08.12.22
Nasdaq 4,75 $ +2.400,00%  08.12.22
AMEX 5,005 $ +2.400,00%  08.12.22
Stuttgart 4,25 € +21,43%  08.12.22
München 4,675 € +18,35%  08.12.22
Frankfurt 4,25 € +17,24%  08.12.22
Berlin 0,144 € -96,00%  08:32
  = Realtime
