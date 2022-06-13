Erweiterte Funktionen



AZELIS GROUP N.V. - XFRA : 2R7: HEUTE NICHT EX DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




13.06.22 07:30
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BE0974400328 2R7 AZELIS GROUP N.V.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,70 € 22,36 € -0,66 € -2,95% 13.06./15:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0974400328 A3C292 28,90 € 15,67 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,70 € -2,95%  15:00
Frankfurt 21,66 € -2,52%  14:45
Düsseldorf 21,66 € -2,78%  14:57
München 22,26 € -2,88%  08:01
Stuttgart 21,54 € -3,06%  10:34
Nasdaq OTC Other 24,15 $ -5,11%  10.05.22
  = Realtime
