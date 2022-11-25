Erweiterte Funktionen



25.11.22 12:19
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BRIGHTER AB (PUBL) 2HJ SE0004019545 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0001 € 0,0001 € -   € 0,00% 25.11./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0004019545 A113Q3 0,050 € 0,00010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0001 € 0,00%  08:01
München 0,005 € 0,00%  21.11.22
  = Realtime
