Erweiterte Funktionen
BRIGHTER AB (PUBL) - XFRA : 2HJ: Aussetzung/Suspension
25.11.22 12:19
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BRIGHTER AB (PUBL) 2HJ SE0004019545 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0001 €
|0,0001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.11./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0004019545
|A113Q3
|0,050 €
|0,00010 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Brighter AB: Human Innovation .
|19.07.21