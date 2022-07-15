Erweiterte Funktionen



Global Cannabis Applications - XFRA : 2FA: Aussetzung/Suspension




15.07.22 15:35
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GLOBAL CANNABIS APPL. 2FA CA37956B1013 BAW/UFN

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0311 € 0,0366 € -0,0055 € -15,03% 15.07./17:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA37956B1013 A2DQE6 0,071 € 0,022 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0311 € -15,03%  14.07.22
Berlin 0,0348 € +6,10%  17:45
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,035 $ -3,58%  15:30
München 0,0184 € -12,38%  08:00
Frankfurt 0,02 € -13,42%  08:13
Stuttgart 0,0236 € -28,48%  13.07.22
  = Realtime
