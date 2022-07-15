Erweiterte Funktionen
Global Cannabis Applications - XFRA : 2FA: Aussetzung/Suspension
15.07.22 15:35
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GLOBAL CANNABIS APPL. 2FA CA37956B1013 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0311 €
|0,0366 €
|-0,0055 €
|-15,03%
|15.07./17:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA37956B1013
|A2DQE6
|0,071 €
|0,022 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0311 €
|-15,03%
|14.07.22
|Berlin
|0,0348 €
|+6,10%
|17:45
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,035 $
|-3,58%
|15:30
|München
|0,0184 €
|-12,38%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|0,02 €
|-13,42%
|08:13
|Stuttgart
|0,0236 €
|-28,48%
|13.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
