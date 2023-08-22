Erweiterte Funktionen



CONVATEC GRP UNSP.ADR . - XFRA : 2CVU: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US21244X1090 2CVU CONVATEC GRP UNSP.ADR

