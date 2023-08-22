Erweiterte Funktionen
CONVATEC GRP UNSP.ADR . - XFRA : 2CVU: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
22.08.23 07:32
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US21244X1090 2CVU CONVATEC GRP UNSP.ADR
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,75 €
|9,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.08./08:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US21244X1090
|A2PWTA
|10,80 €
|8,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|9,75 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,045 $
|-0,75%
|20.07.23
