Calithera Bioscienes - XFRA : 2CB: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY




15.06.22 07:54
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US13089P1012 2CB Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,17 € 0,1941 € -0,0241 € -12,42% 15.06./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US13089P1012 A12AQH 2,08 € 0,13 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,17 € -12,42%  14.06.22
Berlin 0,16 € -5,94%  08:15
Stuttgart 0,1878 € -9,75%  14.06.22
Düsseldorf 0,17 € -18,31%  14.06.22
Frankfurt 0,1294 € -21,48%  14.06.22
AMEX 0,13905 $ -30,58%  14.06.22
Nasdaq 0,139 $ -30,95%  14.06.22
NYSE 0,1391 $ -31,76%  14.06.22
  = Realtime
