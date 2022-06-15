Erweiterte Funktionen
Calithera Bioscienes - XFRA : 2CB: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY
15.06.22 07:54
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US13089P1012 2CB Calithera Biosciences Inc.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,17 €
|0,1941 €
|-0,0241 €
|-12,42%
|15.06./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US13089P1012
|A12AQH
|2,08 €
|0,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,17 €
|-12,42%
|14.06.22
|Berlin
|0,16 €
|-5,94%
|08:15
|Stuttgart
|0,1878 €
|-9,75%
|14.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,17 €
|-18,31%
|14.06.22
|Frankfurt
|0,1294 €
|-21,48%
|14.06.22
|AMEX
|0,13905 $
|-30,58%
|14.06.22
|Nasdaq
|0,139 $
|-30,95%
|14.06.22
|NYSE
|0,1391 $
|-31,76%
|14.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|54
|Calithera Biosciences Reboundka.
|26.04.22