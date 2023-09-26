Erweiterte Funktionen



NEWCAP HLDG AS NAM. - XFRA : 25N: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




26.09.23 07:29
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DK0010212570 25N Newcap Holding AS

