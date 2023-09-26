Erweiterte Funktionen
NEWCAP HLDG AS NAM. - XFRA : 25N: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
26.09.23 07:29
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DK0010212570 25N Newcap Holding AS
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0245 €
|0,022 €
|0,0025 €
|+11,36%
|26.09./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DK0010212570
|907249
|0,030 €
|0,0070 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0245 €
|+11,36%
|25.09.23
