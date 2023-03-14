Erweiterte Funktionen



14.03.23 09:09
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex CAPITAL MEASURE today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA67092F1045 23N NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,885 € 0,915 € -0,03 € -3,28% 14.03./07:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA67092F1045 A2AD5S 1,10 € 0,39 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,9795 $ +0,83%  13.03.23
Stuttgart 0,895 € +0,56%  08:00
Berlin 0,915 € 0,00%  08:41
Frankfurt 0,90 € -0,55%  13.03.23
München 0,885 € -3,28%  13.03.23
  = Realtime
