Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : 23N: HEUTE NICHT EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / NOT EX CAPITAL MEASURE TODAY
14.03.23 09:09
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex CAPITAL MEASURE today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA67092F1045 23N NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,885 €
|0,915 €
|-0,03 €
|-3,28%
|14.03./07:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA67092F1045
|A2AD5S
|1,10 €
|0,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,9795 $
|+0,83%
|13.03.23
|Stuttgart
|0,895 €
|+0,56%
|08:00
|Berlin
|0,915 €
|0,00%
|08:41
|Frankfurt
|0,90 €
|-0,55%
|13.03.23
|München
|0,885 €
|-3,28%
|13.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
