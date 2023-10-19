Erweiterte Funktionen
Grindrod Shipping Holdings - XFRA : 1RZ: HEUTE NICHT EX DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
19.10.23 07:13
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name SG9999019087 1RZ Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd,
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,60 €
|13,10 €
|0,50 €
|+3,82%
|19.10./07:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG9999019087
|A2JN4N
|25,80 €
|6,45 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.