Erweiterte Funktionen



Grindrod Shipping Holdings - XFRA : 1RZ: HEUTE NICHT EX DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




19.10.23 07:13
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name SG9999019087 1RZ Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd,

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,60 € 13,10 € 0,50 € +3,82% 19.10./07:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG9999019087 A2JN4N 25,80 € 6,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 13,60 € +3,82%  18.10.23
Nasdaq 14,03 $ 0,00%  18.10.23
AMEX 9,31 $ 0,00%  25.09.23
NYSE 14,14 $ -1,46%  18.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...