SABA CA.INC+OP.NEW DL-,0. - XFRA : 14H0: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




28.12.23 08:20
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US78518H2022 14H0 SABA CA.INC+OP.NEW

Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,981 € 7,01 € -0,029 € -0,41% 28.12./09:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US78518H2022 A3DNEX 7,18 € 6,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 7,91 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 7,90 $ 0,00%  27.12.23
AMEX 7,91 $ 0,00%  27.12.23
Frankfurt 6,981 € -0,41%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
