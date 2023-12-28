Erweiterte Funktionen
SABA CA.INC+OP.NEW DL-,0. - XFRA : 14H0: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
28.12.23 08:20
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US78518H2022 14H0 SABA CA.INC+OP.NEW
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,981 €
|7,01 €
|-0,029 €
|-0,41%
|28.12./09:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78518H2022
|A3DNEX
|7,18 €
|6,25 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
