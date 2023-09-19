Erweiterte Funktionen
2020 Bulkers - XFRA : 0FF: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
19.09.23 09:08
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BMG9156K1018 0FF 2020 BULKERS LTD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,97 €
|8,315 €
|-0,345 €
|-4,15%
|19.09./11:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG9156K1018
|A2PNW9
|10,32 €
|7,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,97 €
|-4,15%
|18.09.23
|Frankfurt
|8,03 €
|+2,49%
|09:15
|Düsseldorf
|8,035 €
|+2,16%
|09:31
|Berlin
|8,19 €
|+1,55%
|11:00
|Stuttgart
|8,07 €
|+1,32%
|11:11
|München
|8,085 €
|-3,35%
|08:03
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,2001 $
|-21,90%
|11.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|86
|zukünftige Dividendenperle
|09.06.23