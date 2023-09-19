Erweiterte Funktionen



Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BMG9156K1018 0FF 2020 BULKERS LTD

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,97 € 8,315 € -0,345 € -4,15% 19.09./11:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG9156K1018 A2PNW9 10,32 € 7,57 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,97 € -4,15%  18.09.23
Frankfurt 8,03 € +2,49%  09:15
Düsseldorf 8,035 € +2,16%  09:31
Berlin 8,19 € +1,55%  11:00
Stuttgart 8,07 € +1,32%  11:11
München 8,085 € -3,35%  08:03
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,2001 $ -21,90%  11.04.23
  = Realtime
