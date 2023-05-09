Finanztrends Video zu Hochtief



mehr >

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 10 Mai 2023 Instrumentname Mnemomic ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new Vantage Towers AG VTWR DE000A3H3LL2 MDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55) Hochtief AG HOT DE0006070006 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Vossloh AG VOS DE0007667107 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.