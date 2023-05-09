Erweiterte Funktionen



Vossloh - XETR : Unscheduled modifications of Share Indices effective TOMORROW, 10 Mai 2023




09.05.23 08:39
Xetra Newsboard

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 10 Mai 2023 Instrumentname Mnemomic ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new Vantage Towers AG VTWR DE000A3H3LL2 MDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55) Hochtief AG HOT DE0006070006 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Vossloh AG VOS DE0007667107 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,40 € 42,05 € 0,35 € +0,83% 09.05./10:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007667107 766710 44,65 € 29,30 €
Werte im Artikel
42,40 plus
+0,83%
76,50 plus
0,00%
32,30 minus
-0,62%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		42,50 € +0,95%  10:53
Hamburg 41,95 € +1,82%  08:16
Hannover 41,95 € +1,82%  08:16
München 41,90 € +1,21%  08:02
Düsseldorf 42,15 € +0,84%  10:30
Xetra 42,40 € +0,83%  09:44
Berlin 42,45 € +0,83%  10:20
Stuttgart 42,35 € +0,59%  10:45
Frankfurt 41,95 € -0,59%  08:20
