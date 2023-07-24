Erweiterte Funktionen

Software AG - XETR : Unscheduled modifications of Share Indices effective 25 July 2023




24.07.23 08:47
Xetra Newsboard

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 25 July 2023 Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new) Sofware AG SOW DE000A2GS401 MDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) Sofware AG zum Verkauf SOW0 DE000A35JSW8 MDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) Vitesco Technologies Group AG VTSC DE000VTSC017 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55) Borrussia Dortmung GmbH & Co.KGAA BVB DE0005493092 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,68 € 31,60 € 0,08 € +0,25% 24.07./12:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2GS401 A2GS40 35,88 € 18,48 €
Werte im Artikel
77,05 plus
+1,52%
4,31 plus
+1,29%
31,68 plus
+0,25%
31,60 minus
-0,63%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,72 € +0,38%  11:13
München 31,40 € +1,09%  08:00
Berlin 31,40 € +1,03%  08:06
Hamburg 31,30 € +0,64%  08:16
Hannover 31,30 € +0,64%  08:16
Stuttgart 31,68 € +0,64%  12:15
Xetra 31,68 € +0,25%  11:58
Düsseldorf 31,42 € +0,06%  09:31
Frankfurt 31,30 € -0,19%  08:10
