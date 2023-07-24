Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Software AG":

Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund



mehr >

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 25 July 2023 Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new) Sofware AG SOW DE000A2GS401 MDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) Sofware AG zum Verkauf SOW0 DE000A35JSW8 MDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) Vitesco Technologies Group AG VTSC DE000VTSC017 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55) Borrussia Dortmung GmbH & Co.KGAA BVB DE0005493092 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.