Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Uniper":
Uniper - XETR : Unscheduled Modification of Share Indices effective 27 December 2022




23.12.22 09:52
Xetra Newsboard

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 27 December 2022: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrument name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new UNIPER SE NA O.N. UN01 DE000UNSE018 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55) SFC Energy AG F3C DE0007568578 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes listed will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,898 € 2,916 € -0,018 € -0,62% 23.12./10:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000UNSE018 UNSE01 42,45 € 2,55 €
Werte im Artikel
24,30 plus
+1,89%
9,56 plus
0,00%
2,90 minus
-0,62%
Aktuell
