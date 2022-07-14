Erweiterte Funktionen



14.07.22 13:31
For the following instruments the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 15 July 2022: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrument Name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new ADTRAN Holdings Inc. QH9 US00486H1059 --- SDX1 (partition 55) ADVA Optical Networking SE ADV DE0005103006 SDX1 (partition 55) GER0 (partition 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes listed will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,45 € 17,47 € -0,02 € -0,11% 14.07./14:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005103006 510300 17,82 € 11,04 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
17,45 minus
-0,11%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,47 € 0,00%  14:21
Hamburg 17,41 € +0,99%  08:15
Hannover 17,41 € +0,99%  08:15
Berlin 17,40 € +0,99%  08:01
Stuttgart 17,48 € +0,58%  14:15
Düsseldorf 17,45 € +0,46%  14:00
München 17,50 € 0,00%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,51 $ 0,00%  21.06.22
Xetra 17,45 € -0,11%  14:07
Frankfurt 17,46 € -0,23%  12:14
