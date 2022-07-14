Erweiterte Funktionen
ADVA Optical Network - XETR : Unscheduled Modification of Share Indice effective 15 July 2022
14.07.22 13:31
For the following instruments the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 15 July 2022: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrument Name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new ADTRAN Holdings Inc. QH9 US00486H1059 --- SDX1 (partition 55) ADVA Optical Networking SE ADV DE0005103006 SDX1 (partition 55) GER0 (partition 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes listed will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,45 €
|17,47 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,11%
|14.07./14:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005103006
|510300
|17,82 €
|11,04 €
-
0,00%
17,45
-0,11%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,47 €
|0,00%
|14:21
|Hamburg
|17,41 €
|+0,99%
|08:15
|Hannover
|17,41 €
|+0,99%
|08:15
|Berlin
|17,40 €
|+0,99%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|17,48 €
|+0,58%
|14:15
|Düsseldorf
|17,45 €
|+0,46%
|14:00
|München
|17,50 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,51 $
|0,00%
|21.06.22
|Xetra
|17,45 €
|-0,11%
|14:07
|Frankfurt
|17,46 €
|-0,23%
|12:14
= Realtime
