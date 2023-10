For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 9 October 2023: Instrument Name Short Code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new Krones AG KRN DE0006335003 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) SUSE S.A. SUSE LU2333210958 SDX1 (partitionID 55) LUX0 (partitionID 56) Open orders in the instruments affected by the change will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.