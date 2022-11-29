Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vodafone Group":
 Aktien      Futures    


Vodafone Group - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 54 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




29.11.22 21:30
Xetra Newsboard

9 products affected: CON, DBK, MBG, PUM, QIA, RWE, SIE, VNA, ZAL

Aktuell
Achtung: Sensationelle Uran-Entdeckung - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 468% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,074 € 1,085 € -0,011 € -1,01% 29.11./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BH4HKS39 A1XA83 1,68 € 1,06 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,0898 € +0,09%  21:33
München 1,0886 € -0,40%  08:02
Hamburg 1,0868 € -0,44%  08:01
Hannover 1,0868 € -0,44%  08:01
Düsseldorf 1,082 € -0,51%  21:01
Stuttgart 1,077 € -1,01%  16:38
Xetra 1,074 € -1,01%  17:35
Berlin 1,079 € -1,15%  09:55
Frankfurt 1,0744 € -1,41%  20:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,1001 $ -1,78%  20:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt massiver Kursschub: Weltklasse-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 613% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2900 Vodafone Group 22:31
39 Vodafon, Verizon, Br. Telecom. 10.03.22
14 Mannesmann Short! 24.04.21
  Löschung 18.05.16
8 Vodafone, schnelles Geld mit s. 31.03.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...