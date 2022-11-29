Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vodafone Group":
Vodafone Group - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 54 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.11.22 21:30
Xetra Newsboard
9 products affected: CON, DBK, MBG, PUM, QIA, RWE, SIE, VNA, ZAL
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,074 €
|1,085 €
|-0,011 €
|-1,01%
|29.11./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BH4HKS39
|A1XA83
|1,68 €
|1,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,0898 €
|+0,09%
|21:33
|München
|1,0886 €
|-0,40%
|08:02
|Hamburg
|1,0868 €
|-0,44%
|08:01
|Hannover
|1,0868 €
|-0,44%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|1,082 €
|-0,51%
|21:01
|Stuttgart
|1,077 €
|-1,01%
|16:38
|Xetra
|1,074 €
|-1,01%
|17:35
|Berlin
|1,079 €
|-1,15%
|09:55
|Frankfurt
|1,0744 €
|-1,41%
|20:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,1001 $
|-1,78%
|20:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2900
|Vodafone Group
|22:31
|39
|Vodafon, Verizon, Br. Telecom.
|10.03.22
|14
|Mannesmann Short!
|24.04.21
|Löschung
|18.05.16
|8
|Vodafone, schnelles Geld mit s.
|31.03.14