Erweiterte Funktionen



Inline Optionsschein auf Linde P. - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 53 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




02.03.23 21:30
Xetra Newsboard

10 products affected: ALV, BMW, BMW3, DB1, ENR, EOAN, IFX, SHL, SRT, SRT3

Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer Medtech Hot Stock
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu BMW Vz


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,17 € 8,17 € -   € 0,00% 02.03./08:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HC4JRP3 HC4JRP 8,52 € 7,53 €
Werte im Artikel
99,35 plus
+0,01%
8,08 plus
0,00%
91,55 minus
-0,22%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		8,08 € 0,00%  28.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 8,17 € 0,00%  28.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 324% Drone Hot Stock liefert bis zu 200 Drohnen in Ukraine. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...