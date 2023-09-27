Erweiterte Funktionen
Electricity Generating - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
27.09.23 20:30
Xetra Newsboard
8 products affected: BAYN, HEI, MRK, RHM, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,04 €
|3,08 €
|-0,04 €
|-1,30%
|27.09./17:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|TH0465010013
|893183
|4,82 €
|3,04 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,00 $
|0,00%
|14.08.23
|München
|3,28 €
|-1,20%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|3,04 €
|-1,30%
|08:03
|Berlin
|3,04 €
|-1,30%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|2,96 €
|-1,33%
|08:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.