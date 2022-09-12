Erweiterte Funktionen



InMed Pharmaceuticals - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




12.09.22 20:30
Xetra Newsboard

8 products affected: BAYN, FME, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,50 $ 11,02 $ 6,48 $ +58,80% 02.09./23:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA4576376012 A3DTK2 59,25 $ 5,82 $
Werte im Artikel
17,50 plus
+58,80%
8,04 plus
+2,24%
8,27 plus
+1,49%
54,06 plus
+0,99%
279,72 plus
+0,05%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,41 € +50,47%  20:47
AMEX 16,90 $ +78,84%  20:49
NYSE 17,36 $ +59,12%  21:17
Nasdaq 17,50 $ +58,80%  21:18
Stuttgart 10,215 € +25,72%  06.09.22
Frankfurt 13,702 € +19,58%  15:04
Berlin 10,952 € +2,26%  08:23
  = Realtime
