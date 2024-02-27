Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 51 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
27.02.24 21:30
Xetra Newsboard
8 products affected: ADS, AIR, BAS, DHL, DTG, HEN, HEN3, HNR1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,98 €
|98,21 €
|-0,23 €
|-0,23%
|27.02./21:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM9B7E2
|VM9B7E
|100,00 €
|97,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,98 €
|-0,23%
|19:54
|Stuttgart
|97,94 €
|-0,72%
|08:23
= Realtime
