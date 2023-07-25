Erweiterte Funktionen



Anleihe auf HICP/HVPI Ex-Tob. - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 51 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




25.07.23 20:30
Xetra Newsboard

8 products affected: ADS, AIR, BAS, DHL, DTG, HEN, HEN3, HNR1

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,03 € 99,03 € -   € 0,00% 25.07./17:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DB9VFH4 DB9VFH 99,06 € 98,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		99,03 € 0,00%  10.07.23
Stuttgart 99,20 € +0,04%  16:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: Vollständige Krebsheilung - Massives Kaufsignal. 202% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...