6,25 % Express-Anleihe auf M. - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 51 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
06.01.23 21:30
Xetra Newsboard
8 products affected: ADS, AIR, BAS, DPW, DTG, HEN, HEN3, HNR1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,60 €
|100,71 €
|-0,11 €
|-0,11%
|06.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB37095
|LB3709
|100,71 €
|99,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,59 €
|-0,12%
|17:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,60 €
|-0,11%
|09:09
= Realtime
