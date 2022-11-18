Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 51 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
18.11.22 21:30
Xetra Newsboard
8 products affected: ADS, AIR, BAS, DPW, DTG, HEN, HEN3, HNR1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,33 €
|101,24 €
|0,09 €
|+0,09%
|18.11./20:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV8RQ34
|VV8RQ3
|101,50 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
101,33
+0,09%
0,0040
-20,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,33 €
|+0,09%
|19:43
|Stuttgart
|101,09 €
|-0,36%
|08:51
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.