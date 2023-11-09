Erweiterte Funktionen
QUATRIM 19/24 REGS - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 50 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
09.11.23 21:30
Xetra Newsboard
9 products affected: 1COV, BEI, BNR, CBK, DTE, FRE, MTX, MUV2, PAH3
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|72,06 €
|72,06 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.11./07:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2010039118
|A2SABR
|98,93 €
|64,53 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
