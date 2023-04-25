Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Cove. - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 50 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
25.04.23 20:30
Xetra Newsboard
9 products affected: 1COV, BEI, BNR, CBK, DTE, FRE, MTX, MUV2, PAH3
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,41 €
|97,86 €
|-0,45 €
|-0,46%
|25.04./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7L29
|HVB7L2
|100,00 €
|96,52 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,41 €
|-0,46%
|17:28
|Stuttgart
|97,46 €
|-0,41%
|16:19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.