Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 50 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
31.01.23 21:30
Xetra Newsboard
9 products affected: 1COV, BEI, BNR, DTE, FRE, LIN, MTX, MUV2, PAH3
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.004,85 €
|1.004,82 €
|0,03 €
|0,00%
|31.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB378A5
|LB378A
|1.011 €
|991,15 €
1,07
+2,88%
39,35
+0,28%
1.005
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.004,85 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.001,77 €
|-0,30%
|17:15
= Realtime
