Erweiterte Funktionen



Greenhill & Co - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 50 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




22.09.22 20:30
Xetra Newsboard

9 products affected: 1COV, BEI, BNR, DTE, FRE, LIN, MTX, MUV2, PAH3

Aktuell
Uran-Aktie startet durch: Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Uran-Aktien müssen in jedes Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,52 $ 6,52 $ -   $ 0,00% 02.09./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3952591044 A0B9GF 20,30 $ 6,45 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,55 € +0,77%  08:01
München 6,70 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 6,55 € 0,00%  08:10
NYSE 6,52 $ 0,00%  21:15
Nasdaq 6,50 $ -0,31%  21:15
AMEX 6,50 $ -10,34%  21.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Diesen 567% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Greenhill + Co.Inc 16.01.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...