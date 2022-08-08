Erweiterte Funktionen



BK OF PRINCETON N.J. - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 50 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




08.08.22 20:30
Xetra Newsboard

9 products affected: 1COV, BEI, BNR, DTE, FRE, LIN, MTX, MUV2, PAH3

Aktuell
Massive Kursrallye jetzt: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal.
Diesen 398% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,04 $ 28,49 $ -0,45 $ -1,58% 08.08./21:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0645201098 A2JAEZ 32,05 $ 26,58 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 27,60 € 0,00%  08:00
NYSE 27,85 $ 0,00%  15.06.22
AMEX 29,84 $ 0,00%  26.05.22
Nasdaq 28,04 $ -1,58%  21:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt massiver Ausbruch: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 415% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...