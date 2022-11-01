XETR : T7 Simulation - adapted processing logic short code-long code available

As announced with FWB circular 54/22 we would like to inform you about the availability of the adapted processing logic for modifications of short code-long code mappings in the T7 simulation environment. The adapted processing logic for modifications of short code-long code mappings with StatusIndicator M (Modification) and a ValidFromDate of T-1 or T will be available with the end of day processing of 1. November 2022. If you have any questions or comments, please do not hesitate to contact your Key Account Manager or send an e-mail to client.services@deutsche-boerse.com