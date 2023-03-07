Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf BMW. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.03.2023 - DE000HVB7JJ0
07.03.23 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7JJ0 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.03.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7JJ0 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.03.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,05 €
|100,00 €
|-2,95 €
|-2,95%
|07.03./19:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7JJ0
|HVB7JJ
|101,00 €
|97,03 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,05 €
|-2,95%
|07.03.23
|Stuttgart
|97,10 €
|-2,90%
|07.03.23
