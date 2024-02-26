Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
26.02.24 22:30
8 products affected: BAYN, HEI, MRK, RHM, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|973,08 €
|979,36 €
|-6,28 €
|-0,64%
|26.02./17:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4U8J5
|LB4U8J
|1.000 €
|973,08 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|974,32 €
|+0,05%
|17:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|973,08 €
|-0,64%
|12:24
