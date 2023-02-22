Erweiterte Funktionen
AudioCodes - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
22.02.23 22:30
Xetra Newsboard
8 products affected: BAYN, FME, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,84 $
|17,12 $
|-0,28 $
|-1,64%
|22.02./22:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IL0010829658
|922683
|28,74 $
|16,59 $
