Erweiterte Funktionen



LLOYDS BKG GRP 17/23 FLR - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




22.11.22 22:30
Xetra Newsboard

8 products affected: BAYN, FME, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3

Aktuell
Deutsche Atomkraft Revolution - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diesen 447% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,90 $ 99,92 $ -0,02 $ -0,02% 02.11./18:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US539439AP41 A19RRY 102,00 $ 99,48 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,82 $ +0,04%  02.11.22
Düsseldorf 99,90 $ -0,02%  02.11.22
Stuttgart 99,90 $ -0,02%  02.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Weltklasse-Uran-Entdeckung - Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt sofort kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...