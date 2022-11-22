Erweiterte Funktionen
LLOYDS BKG GRP 17/23 FLR - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
22.11.22 22:30
Xetra Newsboard
8 products affected: BAYN, FME, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,90 $
|99,92 $
|-0,02 $
|-0,02%
|02.11./18:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US539439AP41
|A19RRY
|102,00 $
|99,48 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,82 $
|+0,04%
|02.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|99,90 $
|-0,02%
|02.11.22
|Stuttgart
|99,90 $
|-0,02%
|02.11.22
