Erweiterte Funktionen
Mini Future Optionsschein auf C. - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
04.10.22 21:30
Xetra Newsboard
8 products affected: BAYN, FME, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,77 €
|0,77 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.10./08:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD9VXH1
|PD9VXH
|0,79 €
|0,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,77 €
|0,00%
|30.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,77 €
|0,00%
|03.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.