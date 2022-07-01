Erweiterte Funktionen



Call auf General Motors [UBS . - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




01.07.22 21:30
Xetra Newsboard

8 products affected: BAYN, FME, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - Jetzt einsteigen
Diesen 445% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,36 € 0,42 € -0,06 € -14,29% 01.07./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH1188951151 UK3JLL 0,61 € 0,36 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		0,40 € -4,76%  19:30
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 0,36 € -14,29%  09:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Trading Aktienchance: Sensationelle Übernahme - Stark Kaufen. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...