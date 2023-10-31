Das Instrument HM40 CA85281A1084 STALLION DISCOVERIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2023 The instrument HM40 CA85281A1084 STALLION DISCOVERIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2023