Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 50 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
08.09.23 21:30
Xetra Newsboard
9 products affected: 1COV, BEI, BNR, CBK, DTE, FRE, MTX, MUV2, PAH3
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,64 €
|101,61 €
|0,03 €
|+0,03%
|08.09./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM05B94
|VM05B9
|101,66 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,64 €
|+0,03%
|08.09.23
|Stuttgart
|101,60 €
|0,00%
|08.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.