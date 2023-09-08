Erweiterte Funktionen



Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 50 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




08.09.23 21:30
Xetra Newsboard

9 products affected: 1COV, BEI, BNR, CBK, DTE, FRE, MTX, MUV2, PAH3

Aktuell
Baugenehmigung ist da - Lithium Hot Stock vor massiver Kursrallye
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,64 € 101,61 € 0,03 € +0,03% 08.09./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VM05B94 VM05B9 101,66 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,64 € +0,03%  08.09.23
Stuttgart 101,60 € 0,00%  08.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vorbestellung Promo Drone - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.920% mit Honeywell ($HON)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...