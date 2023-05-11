Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 50 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
11.05.23 21:30
Xetra Newsboard
9 products affected: 1COV, BEI, BNR, CBK, DTE, FRE, MTX, MUV2, PAH3
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.001,69 €
|1.000,28 €
|1,41 €
|+0,14%
|11.05./16:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3ZRH3
|LB3ZRH
|1.010 €
|999,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.001,69 €
|-0,04%
|17:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.001,69 €
|+0,14%
|17:11
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.