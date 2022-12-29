Erweiterte Funktionen



National Storage Affiliates Trus. - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 50 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




29.12.22 22:30
Xetra Newsboard

9 products affected: 1COV, BEI, BNR, DTE, FRE, LIN, MTX, MUV2, PAH3

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,61 $ 35,73 $ 0,88 $ +2,46% 29.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6378701063 A14VRL 70,02 $ 35,37 $
Werte im Artikel
36,61 plus
+2,46%
4,80 plus
+0,93%
97,49 plus
+0,26%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 36,62 $ +2,49%  29.12.22
NYSE 36,61 $ +2,46%  29.12.22
AMEX 36,54 $ +2,12%  29.12.22
Frankfurt 34,00 € -0,58%  29.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
