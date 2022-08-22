Erweiterte Funktionen
WisdomTree Core Physical Gol. - XETR : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 22.08.2022 - JE00BN2CJ301
21.08.22 22:37
Das Instrument WGLD JE00BN2CJ301 WITR.MET.SEC.Z20/UNL XAU ETC hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 22.08.2022: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG ETC1, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument WGLD JE00BN2CJ301 WITR.MET.SEC.Z20/UNL XAU ETC has its first trading date on 22.08.2022: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG ETC1, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|174,71 €
|174,29 €
|0,42 €
|+0,24%
|19.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00BN2CJ301
|A3GNFN
|177,46 €
|164,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|174,71 €
|+0,24%
|19.08.22
