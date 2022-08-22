Erweiterte Funktionen



21.08.22 22:37
Das Instrument WGLD JE00BN2CJ301 WITR.MET.SEC.Z20/UNL XAU ETC hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 22.08.2022: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG ETC1, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y The instrument WGLD JE00BN2CJ301 WITR.MET.SEC.Z20/UNL XAU ETC has its first trading date on 22.08.2022: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG ETC1, SettlCurr EUR, CCP Y

