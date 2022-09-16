Erweiterte Funktionen
EQONEX Bitcoin ETN - XETR : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 16.09.2022 - DE000A3KYMQ2.USD
15.09.22 23:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EQ1C DE000A3KYMQ2 EQONEX INVEST.PROD. OEND ETN hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 16.09.2022: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG ETN0, SettlCurr USD, CCP Y The instrument EQ1C DE000A3KYMQ2 EQONEX INVEST.PROD. OEND ETN has its first trading date on 16.09.2022: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG ETN0, SettlCurr USD, CCP Y
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,774 €
|20,198 €
|-0,424 €
|-2,10%
|15.09./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3KYMQ2
|A3KYMQ
|23,97 €
|18,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|20,25 €
|-0,15%
|15.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|19,658 €
|-0,18%
|15.09.22
|Frankfurt
|20,012 €
|-0,74%
|15.09.22
|München
|20,106 €
|-1,11%
|15.09.22
|Xetra
|19,774 €
|-2,10%
|15.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.