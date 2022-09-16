Das Instrument EQ1C DE000A3KYMQ2 EQONEX INVEST.PROD. OEND ETN hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 16.09.2022: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG ETN0, SettlCurr USD, CCP Y The instrument EQ1C DE000A3KYMQ2 EQONEX INVEST.PROD. OEND ETN has its first trading date on 16.09.2022: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG ETN0, SettlCurr USD, CCP Y