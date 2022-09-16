Erweiterte Funktionen



15.09.22 23:56
Das Instrument EQ1C DE000A3KYMQ2 EQONEX INVEST.PROD. OEND ETN hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 16.09.2022: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG ETN0, SettlCurr USD, CCP Y The instrument EQ1C DE000A3KYMQ2 EQONEX INVEST.PROD. OEND ETN has its first trading date on 16.09.2022: CONTINUOUS TRADING WITH AUCTIONS, PAG ETN0, SettlCurr USD, CCP Y

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,774 € 20,198 € -0,424 € -2,10% 15.09./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3KYMQ2 A3KYMQ 23,97 € 18,90 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 20,25 € -0,15%  15.09.22
Düsseldorf 19,658 € -0,18%  15.09.22
Frankfurt 20,012 € -0,74%  15.09.22
München 20,106 € -1,11%  15.09.22
Xetra 19,774 € -2,10%  15.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
