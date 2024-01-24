Erweiterte Funktionen



Befesa - XETR : Modifications of Share Indices effective 25 January 2024




24.01.24 10:37
Xetra Newsboard

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 25 January 2024 Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new) Telefonica Deutschland Hldg AG O2D DE000A1J5RX9 MDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) BEFESA S.A. BFSA LU1704650164 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55) TAKKT AG TTK DE0007446007 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,50 € 33,34 € 1,16 € +3,48% 24.01./11:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1704650164 A2H5Z1 56,15 € 23,48 €
Werte im Artikel
34,50 plus
+3,48%
14,30 plus
+2,88%
99,85 plus
+0,32%
2,35 minus
-0,47%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,30 € +2,08%  11:47
Stuttgart 34,60 € +3,90%  11:30
Xetra 34,50 € +3,48%  11:36
München 33,38 € +2,02%  08:00
Berlin 33,38 € +2,02%  08:00
Hannover 33,32 € +1,83%  08:23
Düsseldorf 33,38 € +0,54%  08:10
Hamburg 33,38 € -2,17%  08:16
Frankfurt 33,38 € -3,69%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Institutionelle Investoren begeistert von innovativer Krebstherapie. Neuer 199% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BTNX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25 Befesa zeichnen...? 26.10.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...