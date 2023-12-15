Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Siltronic":

Finanztrends Video zu Mutares SE & Co. KGaA



mehr >

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 18 December 2023 Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new) Aroundtown SA AT1 LU1673108939 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55) Siltronic AG WAF DE000WAF3001 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55) Krones AG KRN DE0006335003 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55) ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PSM DE000PSM7770 MDX1 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) Duerr AG DUE DE0005565204 MDX1 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) BEFESA S.A. BFSA LU1704650164 MDX1 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA 1SXP DE000A3ENQ51 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) Mutares SE & Co. KGaA MUX DE000A2NB650 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) KSB SE & Co. KGaA VZO KSB3 DE0006292030 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) KSB SE & Co. KGaA ST KSB DE0006292006 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) Zeal Network SE TIMA DE000ZEAL241 SDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) New Work SE NWO DE000NWRK013 SDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG YSN DE0007276503 SDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.