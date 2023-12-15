Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Siltronic":
 Aktien    


Siltronic - XETR : Modifications of Share Indices effective 18 December 2023




15.12.23 11:31
Xetra Newsboard

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 18 December 2023 Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new) Aroundtown SA AT1 LU1673108939 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55) Siltronic AG WAF DE000WAF3001 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55) Krones AG KRN DE0006335003 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55) ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PSM DE000PSM7770 MDX1 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) Duerr AG DUE DE0005565204 MDX1 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) BEFESA S.A. BFSA LU1704650164 MDX1 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA 1SXP DE000A3ENQ51 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) Mutares SE & Co. KGaA MUX DE000A2NB650 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) KSB SE & Co. KGaA VZO KSB3 DE0006292030 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) KSB SE & Co. KGaA ST KSB DE0006292006 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55) Zeal Network SE TIMA DE000ZEAL241 SDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) New Work SE NWO DE000NWRK013 SDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG YSN DE0007276503 SDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Aktuell
Eilt: Kernenergie wird verdreifacht - Uranpreis explodiert - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energie ($UEC)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Mutares SE & Co. KGaA


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
86,70 € 86,85 € -0,15 € -0,17% 15.12./13:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000WAF3001 WAF300 92,90 € 58,40 €
Werte im Artikel
74,40 plus
+3,19%
20,98 plus
+2,14%
33,80 plus
+1,50%
31,40 plus
+1,29%
31,60 plus
+1,28%
6,46 plus
+1,25%
35,04 plus
+1,21%
107,30 plus
+0,85%
578,00 plus
+0,70%
665,00 plus
0,00%
2,43 minus
-0,16%
86,70 minus
-0,17%
135,40 minus
-1,60%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		87,05 € +0,52%  13:44
Düsseldorf 87,15 € +1,04%  09:31
Frankfurt 87,15 € +0,93%  09:34
Hannover 86,30 € +0,82%  08:16
Stuttgart 86,65 € +0,12%  13:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 88,35 $ +0,01%  07.12.23
Hamburg 86,30 € -0,12%  08:16
Xetra 86,70 € -0,17%  13:25
München 86,60 € -0,23%  08:00
Berlin 86,70 € -0,40%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Börsenstar machte aus 20 Mio. $ mehrere Mrd. $. 202% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.101% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1456 Siltronic WAF300 im TECDAX. 01.12.23
44 Siltronic: Hammer Zahlen. Aktie. 04.12.18
102 Siltronic - Charts und small tal. 13.09.18
70 Siltronic 13.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...