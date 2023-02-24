Erweiterte Funktionen



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - XETR : Modification of Share Indices effective 27 February 2023




24.02.23 11:11
Xetra Newsboard

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 27 February 2023: Instrument name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new Commerzbank AG CBK DE000CBK1001 MDX1 (partitionID 55) DAX1 (partitionID 50) Nordex SE NDX1 DE000A0D6554 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Deutsche Beteiligungs AG DBAN DE000A1TNUT7 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) Linde plc LIN IE00BZ12WP82 DAX1 (partitionID 50) UKI0 (partitionID 56) The shares of Linde plc, ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82, (Linde-old) will be traded on both trading venues, Xetra (MIC: XETR) and Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), on 27 February and 28 February 2023. On 1 March 2023, trading in shares of Linde-old will be suspended on both trading venues, Xetra and Boerse Frankfurt, before start of trading.

