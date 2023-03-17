Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rheinmetall":

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 20 March 2023: Instrument name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new Rheinmetall AG RHM DE0007030009 MDX1 (partitionID 55) DAX1 (partitionID 52) Fresenius Medical Care KGaA FME DE0005785802 DAX1 (partitionID 52) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Fresenius Medical Care KGaA Neue FME0 DE000A32VPM7 DAX1 (partitionID 59) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Jenoptik AG JEN DE000A2NB601 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) Hensoldt AG HAG DE000HAG0005 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) VERBIO Vereinigt.BioEnergie AG VBK DE000A0JL9W6 MDX1 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) Software AG SOW DE000A2GS401 MDX1 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) Wuestenrot& Wuerttembergische AG WUW DE0008051004 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) CropEnergies AG CE2 DE000A0LAUP1 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.