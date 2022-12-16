Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Wohnen":

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 19 December 2022: Instrument name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new DR.ING.H.C.F.PORSCHE VZOI P911 DE000PAG9113 GER0 (partitionID 55) DAX1 (partitionID 54) PUMA SE PUM DE0006969603 DAX1 (partitionID 54) MDX1 (partitionID 55) VERBIO VER.BIOENERGIE ON VBK DE000A0JL9W6 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) VARTA AG VAR1 DE000A0TGJ55 MDX1 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE DWNI DE000A0HN5C6 MDX1 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) ELMOS SEMICOND. ELG DE0005677108 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) ADVA OPT.NETW.SE O.N. ADV DE0005103006 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55) ABOUT YOU HOLDING SE YOU DE000A3CNK42 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55) INSTONE REAL EST.GRP O.N. INS DE000A2NBX80 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55) MEDIOS AG O.N. ILM1 DE000A1MMCC8 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)